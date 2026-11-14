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One Year After CPC Listing, US Says Killings of Christians Persist in Nigeria
By Ezinwanne Onwuka (Senior Reporter),12 days ago
The United States has accused Nigeria of failing to make sufficient progress in protecting Christian communities from attacks, with a senior American official admitting that the country’s security response has yet to produce meaningful results. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia, made the assessment on Thursday...