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Antoine Viquerat Lowers 200m Breaststroke Record on Swiss Debut in Lausanne
By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent,12 days ago
Antoine Viquerat Lowers 200m Breaststroke Record on Swiss Debut in Lausanne. Antoine Viquerat made a statement on his first outing in Swiss colours when he twice took down the national 200 breaststroke record in Lausanne. Viquerat has switched allegiance to Switzerland to France and immediately set about rewriting the record...