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How Patients Can Search for Clinical Trials That Fit Their Needs
10 days ago
The first step in finding a clinical trial is to have a good understanding of the patient's illness and their ability to meet their treatment needs. Listings describe age, diagnosis, study status, location, and procedures, though some terms may be unfamiliar. Before meeting with a clinician, it is helpful to compare study requirements, visit schedules, and eligibility requirements to narrow down the options. Searchers can then confirm relevant details directly with the research team.