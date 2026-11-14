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Mike Evans ruled out, Trent Williams questionable as NFC-leading 49ers’ injury concerns persist
12 days ago
Cowboys vs. 49ers Must-Win, Do the Bengals need to beat the Steelers for Burrow’s MVP chances? | FTF. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Greg Jennings preview the Must-Win games entering Week 10, including the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions.