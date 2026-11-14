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How Can Sunderland Pose A Greater Attacking Threat?
By Malcolm Dugdale,12 days ago
For me, the difference between last season and this has been the defensive gifts we’ve been wrapping up and offering to opponents. Against Chelsea, we were lucky that the tackle on Cole Palmer was a millimetre outside the box, but we defended like we know we can. This simply has to continue after the break for us to gather more momentum and climb the table.