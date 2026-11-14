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Phil Bardsley Reflects on Sunderland’s Memorable League Cup Run
By Lewis Forbister,12 days ago
This article is brought to you by NetBet Sports Betting. Phil Bardsley knows what it means to experience the highs and lows of playing for Sunderland. From lifting individual honours during an impressive 2010/11 campaign to being part of the side that defied expectations to reach the 2014 League Cup final, the former Black Cats defender enjoyed some unforgettable moments on Wearside.