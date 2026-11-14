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Hattiesburg firefighter returns to work after January injury, receives Iron Will Award
By Delaney Dukes,12 days ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg firefighter Neil Sumrall returned to work six months and nine days after he was severely injured in a January house fire. “I had broken left ankle, my right kneecap was shattered, my right arm from just below the elbow into my hand was pretty much shattered,” Sumrall said. “It was reconstructed. Took nine-and-a-half hours of surgery.”
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