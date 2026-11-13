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Angels' Tyler Heineman: Avoids arbitration
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Heineman signed a one-year, $1.2375 million contract with the Angels on Friday to avoid arbitration. Heineman didn't contribute much at the plate in 2026, slashing just .175/.223/.220 across 200 plate appearances, but the Angels value his defense enough to keep him around for another season. The 35-year-old backstop is expected to open the 2027 campaign as a backup to Moises Ballesteros.