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Angels' Sammy Peralta: Back with Halos
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Peralta signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday and received an invitation to spring training. Peralta appeared in 14 games for the Angels this year, during which he gave up 14 earned runs in just 20.1 innings. His performance at the Triple-A level wasn't much better (6.75 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 50.2 IP), but the Angels will give him another chance to redeem himself in spring camp. He will likely open the season in the minors.