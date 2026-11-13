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Kyle Nicolas: Released by Nationals
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
The Nationals released Nicolas on Thursday. Nicolas was removed from the 40-man roster last week, and he's now out of the organization altogether. The 27-year-old holds a career 4.96 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 103:66 K:BB over 105.1 innings covering parts of four big-league campaigns. Nicolas throws hard and can miss bats when he's on, so he shouldn't have trouble landing a new gig.