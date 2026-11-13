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Padres' Kala'i Rosario: Inks minor-league deal with Padres
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
The Padres signed Rosario to a minor-league contract Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Rosario has been productive each of the last two seasons in the minors, most recently slashing .260/.365/.480 with 22 homers and 11 steals in 100 games between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul in 2026. The 24-year-old can handle all three outfield spots and is likely to begin the 2027 campaign at Triple-A El Paso.