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Students Ponder Predestination and Free Will at Thomistic Institute Talk
By Eleanor Rebmann,12 days ago
Are we predestined? Do we have free will? Both? These are the questions everyone was asking before the Thomistic Institute’s latest event in the Gentile Gallery at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. At this event, W. Matthews Grant, from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, delivered his talk: “Predestination and Free Will: Must we choose between them?”