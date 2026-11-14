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Europe Changes Cellphone Radiation Testing Rules: What Smartphone Users Need to Know
12 days ago
Most of us carry a smartphone practically everywhere. It sits in our pockets, rests against our ears during phone calls, and sometimes spends the entire day tucked into a shirt or jacket pocket. But here's an interesting question: are smartphones tested for radiofrequency (RF) radiation under the same conditions in which people actually use them? Europe is taking a closer look at that question, and a recently announced change to cellphone testing procedures could have implications for smartphone manufacturers and consumers alike.