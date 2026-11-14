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Bears’ slow start stalls upset bid against Blazers, ends season in second round
By Carey Reeder,12 days ago
Thank you to Central Alabama Electric Cooperative and Central Access for sponsoring our football coverage this season. The best season in over a decade for Billingsley High School came to an end on Nov. 13 as University Charter School took down the Bears 52-18 in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs. Riding a 14-8 win over McIntosh High School in the first round, Billingsley was looking to win multiple postseason games for the first time since 2014.