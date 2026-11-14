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Wapakoneta football advances with regional semifinal win over Celina
By Tony QuachAdam Solomon,12 days ago
CELINA, Ohio - Wapakoneta advanced in the Division III playoffs with a 28-7 win over Celina, reversing the result of their one-point regular-season meeting. The Redskins took a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a touchdown pass from Daron Houser to Trent Lisi and a 54-yard punt return by Blake Rogers. Houser later connected with Rogers for a 40-yard score in the third quarter, then added a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth.