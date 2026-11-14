undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ottawa-Glandorf football falls to Clear Fork in Region 14 matchup
By Tony QuachAdam Solomon,12 days ago
OTTAWA, Ohio - Ottawa-Glandorf’s undefeated season came to an end with a 35-9 loss to Clear Fork in a Region 14 matchup. Clear Fork took a 14-0 first-quarter lead on touchdown runs by Trey Sellers and a touchdown pass from Marcus Hoeflich to Nash Evans. Ottawa-Glandorf answered with a field goal from Larson Kreinbrink after a long screen pass from Tanner Vogt to Oscar Salsburey.