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The Rings Of Power's Durin Family Tree Featuring Thrain, Thorin Oakenshield, And Durin IV, In Pictures
By Lauren Rouse,11 days ago
The Rings of Power features the royal Dwarven family, the House of Durin, whose lineage traces through the centuries to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Prime Video's TV adaptation of Tolkien's famed fantasy world takes place during the Second Age of Middle-Earth, introducing a new cast of characters as they face the impending threat of Sauron and his forging of the One Ring. One of the prominent characters in The Rings of Power is Durin IV, and his Dwarven lineage will be familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings.