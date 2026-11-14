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Three Rams Earn 2026 CIAA Football All-Conference Honors
12 days ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Three members of the Winston-Salem State University football program earned recognition on the 2026 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Football All-Conference Teams, highlighted by Christopher "CJ" Brown's First Team All-CIAA selection. Brown was named First Team All-CIAA at defensive line, while quarterback Brayden Jefferies and long...