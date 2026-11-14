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Peoria Javelinas steamroll way to record eighth Arizona Fall League championship
12 days ago
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Carter Graham yelled it over and over again for anyone that would listen:. The Arizona Fall League might not cover the entire country, but it did mark the last place in the United States with representatives of big league organizations playing baseball in 2026. And the Peoria Javelinas became champions of the circuit with an 8-3 win over Surprise on Saturday night.