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Businesses regain footing today after global Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams
By Jane Davenport,12 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After a widespread Microsoft outage disrupted work and communication for hundreds of millions of people, business was slowly returning to normal today as the company apologized for the international service interruption. The outage affected key Microsoft services, including Outlook email and Teams, highlighting how dependent...
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