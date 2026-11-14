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Ramblings: Another Quality Start for Garand, Saves for Saros, Roto Rankings Preview (Nov 14)
12 days ago
– As for Friday, there were only two NHL games, and they were both on late. Glenn Gawdin scored two of the New York Rangers' goals in their 5-1 win in Vancouver on Friday. Gawdin appeared in just his second NHL game of the season after being recalled from the AHL earlier in the week. The goals were the first two of Gawdin's NHL career, which started all the way back in 2020-21 with the Calgary Flames. Now 29, Gawdin has been an AHL regular for practically all of that time and has only played 15 career NHL games. This is a great story, but there's nothing to see here fantasy-wise. Gawdin played only eight minutes while on a line with Eeli Tolvanen and Jaroslav Chmelar.