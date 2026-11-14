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Rich Haddad Frames Lions’ Munich Trip As Global Brand Building
By The Detroit Lions Podcast,11 days ago
The Detroit Lions are using their game in Munich not just as a contest against the Patriots, but as a strategic move to grow the franchise’s global footprint. Rich Haddad laid out how the organization is leveraging the event to build its brand, expand its fan base, and deepen community ties in Germany. This is more than a one-off game; it’s a sustained effort to bring Detroit’s identity to an international stage and create lasting impact beyond football.