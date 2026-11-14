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"I would hope it was just out of respect" – Allen Iverson reveals nobody ever trash-talked him during his NBA career
By Arjun Julka,12 days ago
Allen Iverson continues to inspire generation after generation, even though it's been over 16 years since he retired. The Philadelphia 76ers legend no doubt belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of the most influential NBA players of all time, given his impact on the game that extends beyond the hardwood. Standing...