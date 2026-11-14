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Trump praises Coast Guard, first responders for rescue efforts after tanker-cruise ship collision in Louisiana
By ANI,12 days ago
New Orleans [US], November 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) praised the United States Coast Guard, law enforcement agencies and emergency responders for their rescue efforts after a tanker collided with an American Cruise Lines riverboat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, leaving 32 passengers hospitalised.
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