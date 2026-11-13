undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CRYSTAL LAKE MAN SENTENCED TO FOUR YEARS IN PRISON FOR STEALING OVER $10,000 FROM SONS OF THE AMERICAN LEGION
9 days ago
McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi L. Freese announces that on November 12, 2026, Alan J. Hanke, 62, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Theft of Property Exceeding $10,000, a Class 2 felony. The Honorable Judge Tiffany E. Davis imposed the sentence following Hanke’s negotiated guilty plea for stealing more than $10,000 from the Sons of the American Legion in McHenry, using the organization's funds to finance personal purchases, travel, and entertainment.