undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GRC Business Roundup: Arcus Compliance, Njordium, Cloud Range, Globalli, LeapXpert & More
4 days ago
The business of GRC is ever-expanding, GRC technology is one of the fastest-growing segments in enterprise software, and compliance professions are rapidly evolving. Here’s the latest from across the industry. New products & platforms. Arcus Compliance released MAVRYX Assistant, a SaaS tool allowing small businesses to monitor and adhere...