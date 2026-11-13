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CEO Interview with Sergiy Nesterenko of Quilter on AI PCB Layout
By Daniel Nenni,8 days ago
Sergiy Nesterenko is founder and CEO of Quilter, which builds physics-driven AI for printed circuit board (PCB) layout. He triple majored in mathematics, physics, and chemistry at UC Berkeley and worked in the electromagnetic interference and compatibility (EMI/EMC) group at SpaceX during the early Falcon 9 era before founding Quilter in 2019. Quilter is backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures, and Coatue.