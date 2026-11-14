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QDOBA brings fresh flavors to Buckeye
By Jimmy Van Wickler, West Valley View Staff Writer,12 days ago
As Buckeye continues to experience residential and commercial growth, QDOBA Mexican Eats is expanding its presence in the West Valley with a new restaurant offering customizable Mexican-inspired cuisine, employment opportunities and community engagement. The restaurant officially opened Oct. 28 at 1045 N. Verrado Way, bringing approximately 25 jobs to the...
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