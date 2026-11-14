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New Colorado Law Opens Door to Affordable Plug-In Solar Systems
By Raina Lucero,12 days ago
Colorado residents will soon have greater opportunities to generate their own electricity without investing in traditional rooftop solar installations, thanks to legislation approved earlier this year. House Bill 26-1007, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on May 7, 2026, establishes new protections for portable-scale solar generation devices, including compact...
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