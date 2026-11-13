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High School Football Playoffs, High School Hoops, College Football Weekend, and Thunder
11 days ago
The opening round of the high school football playoffs arrive tonight all across the Great State of Oklahoma. In Class 4A it’s Weatherford at home against Harrah. Clinton’s at the Tornado Bowl with Chickasha in town. Bethany heads down to Ardmore. Woodward’s on the road at Tuttle. In Class A-1 action, Mangum welcomes Hooker to the Liberty Bowl, Fairview hosts Luther, Tonkawa faces Minco, and Crescent goes to Wynnewood. In A-2, Thomas hosts Wayne and Hobart’s at home against Ringling. Down in B-1, Laverne’s at home against Rush Springs, Hollis hosts Seiling, and Cherokee welcomes Cyril. In B-II Texoma hosts Canton, Okeene’s at home against Turpin, and MVG heads to Shattuck. Finally in Class C tonight, S-M’s at home against Temple, Tyrone’s at Tipton, Geary hosts Grandfield, and Timberlake heads to Ryan.