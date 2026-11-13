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Field Hockey: Huskies enter NCAA tourney in ranked matchup
By Seth Wallen,4 days ago
No. 3 UConn will take on No. 14 Lafayette in a ranked game to open the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament Friday. Lafayette, a member of the Patriot Conference, had a season similar to UConn’s; it lost only two games, went undefeated in conference play and went 11-0 at home. Overall, it went 17-2, finishing the regular and conference tournament schedule on an eight-game winning streak.