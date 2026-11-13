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Celebrity and humanitarian advocates of persecuted Nigerian Christians hope for continued attention to crisis
11 days ago
While humanitarian groups and celebrities have condemned attacks on Nigerian Christians, reports of renewed violence in the country's Middle Belt and concerns about the political fallout from the U.S. midterm elections have raised concerns about the future of religious-freedom efforts. Advocates question whether the violence will subside and hope for...