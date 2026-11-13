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Ground stop lifted after hourslong halt to US departures snarls air travel nationwide
By Dalia Faheid, Kit Maher,11 days ago
(CNN) -- Domestic US flights are being allowed to depart again after federal officials issued an hourslong ground stop due to safety concerns from a telecommunications outage. The issue stemmed from a problem with network routers that cascaded nationwide, an airline source said. An estimated 1.5 million people were stranded...