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Holmes Road Reconstruction Project in Martin City moves forward
By Martin City Telegraph,11 days ago
The long-awaited improvements for Holmes Road in Martin City have moved forward after months of public engagement and redesigns. On Thursday, the City Council overwhelmingly approved the condemnation of and financial compensation for private land along Holmes Road. Tracts of private land along the street will be purchased and used for the expansion of the road, sidewalks, wall easements and temporary construction easements.
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