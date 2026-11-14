undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Joe Rogan says podcasters have no business at Trump press conferences alongside real journalists
11 days ago
Podcaster Joe Rogan on Friday blasted the idea that podcasters should be taken as seriously as journalists and participate in White House press briefings, declaring, "We talk s---!" Rogan spoke with comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, joking about how chaotic President Donald Trump’s recent press gaggles have...