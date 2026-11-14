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Kentucky needs buzzer-beating three to survive Northern Arizona's upset bid at Rupp Arena
12 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats have one of the most expensive rosters in college basketball. It didn't look like money well spent for 39 minutes and 58 seconds on Friday night. Kentucky needed a last-second three-pointer from Alex Wilkins to beat winless Northern Arizona 78-77 at Rupp Arena. NAU, which entered the game as a 30.5-point underdog, had every opportunity to pull off a massive upset in the closing minute. The Lumberjacks had a 77-73 lead with just 22 seconds remaining.