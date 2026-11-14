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Cowboys owner Jerry Jones updates timeline for NFL's 18-game schedule, floats preseason reduction
12 days ago
The NFL expanded from a 16-game schedule to 17 games in 2021. Since then, speculation has persisted about whether the league will eventually add an 18th regular-season game. Such a change would require negotiations over roster sizes, player salaries, the preseason schedule and the timing of the Super Bowl. The NFL Players Association would also have to approve the plan before it could move forward.