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NBA star Dejounte Murray requests trade after Pelicans clash, public frustration spills onto social media
11 days ago
The apparently strained relationship between Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans took another turn Friday. Representatives for the All-Star guard at Klutch Sports requested a trade, prompting the team to say it would evaluate potential opportunities. "Today, Dejounte Murray’s representatives informed us of his request to be traded," the Pelicans said in a statement. "We will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization."