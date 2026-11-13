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Mike Myers teases possible political nature of 'Austin Powers 4,' but critic warns that would be ‘foolish’
11 days ago
Actor Mike Myers joked during an interview Wednesday that he could neither confirm nor deny the "existence or nonexistence" of political commentary in a possible fourth "Austin Powers" film. An interviewer from Variety asked Myers whether a fourth "Austin Powers" film would "reflect" the current political landscape. "I can neither...