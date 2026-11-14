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Emerson native Karlie McNatt receives Joey Baker Endowed Scholarship at SAU
By Email,12 days ago
Karlie McNatt, an Emerson native and sophomore at Southern Arkansas University, has been named the recipient of the Joey Baker – Emerson, Arkansas Endowed Scholarship. McNatt is studying psychology and hopes to become a child psychologist. Her desire to help others, particularly children facing challenges, gives purpose to her studies and future career plans.
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