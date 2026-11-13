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Paulden Man, 59, Gets 10 Years for Scheme That Sank Frisco Car Dealer
By Sofia Vasquez,11 days ago
A 59-year-old man from Paulden, Arizona was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison over fraud schemes connected to a Frisco-area car dealership that lost more than $7 million and was ultimately forced to close. Mark Exposito was also ordered to pay $10,627,675 in restitution to his victims and to forfeit real property and jewelry, according to court records.
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