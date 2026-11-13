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PLAYOFFS: Find weekend prep, college scores online
By Rogue Valley Times staff,8 days ago
Rogue Valley Times sports editor Kris Henry is away from the office. You can find all the prep scores from this weekend’s clashes at www.osaa.org. No. 2 St. Mary’s and No. 1 Catlin Gabel will square off in the 3A state boys soccer championship final at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Hillsboro, and No. 1 Cascade Christian battles No. 9 Junction City at 7 p.m. Friday night at Crater High School in the 4A state prep football quarterfinals.