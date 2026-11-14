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Arkansas Advocate: Proposed restrictions on “sexually explicit” library materials revised, reopened for feedback
By Tess Vrbin, Arkansas Advocate,12 days ago
The Arkansas State Library Board has again revised proposed rules hinging public library funding on children’s access to “sexually explicit” materials after librarians and parents on Friday, November 13, 2026 said the rules could restrict educational materials. The new draft rules will be available for a third...