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Live coconut rhinoceros beetle found in Kurtistown on the Big Island
12 days ago
A live male coconut rhinoceros beetle has been discovered in a trap in Kurtistown, prompting state agriculture officials to launch additional searches for the invasive pest. The Hawaii Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity said the beetle was found on the Big Island and that biosecurity officers will establish a one-mile perimeter to search for other beetles and potential breeding sites.
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