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Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's Trailer Release Countdown Begins As Sony Launches Marvel Threequel Movie's Website
By Brandon Moore,12 days ago
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is easily one of 2027's most anticipated theatrical releases. The Sony Pictures Animation film is expected to conclude Miles Morales' story nearly four years after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended on a cliffhanger, leaving Miles in a precarious position. Despite footage from the film being screened privately at CinemaCon in April 2026, fans have yet to receive an official public trailer.