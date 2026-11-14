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REBELS: Edmundo - 'The Animal' who erased the line between genius and insanity
By Mark Doyle,12 days ago
The forward was one of the most naturally gifted players Brazil has ever produced - but also one of its most troubled. Sir Alex Ferguson told his Manchester United players before their 2000 Club World Cup clash with Vasco Da Gama that Romario and Edmundo's legs had gone. According to Mark Bosnich, it took them "about 20 seconds to realise that wasn't true".