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DMWR supports commercial fishing in Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument Expansion Area
12 days ago
NOAA Fisheries is proposing to amend regulations that prohibit commercial fishing in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument Expansion area. This area comprises waters between 50 to 200 nautical miles around:. – Johnston Atoll. – Wake Island. – Jarvis Island. Commercial fishing will remain prohibited within 50 nautical miles...