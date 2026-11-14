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Why ___ Lost Survivor 51 Episode 8
12 days ago
Also available on YouTube. This was a rough week, losing both Kristin and Kilby in one fell swoop to one single vote. While it seems like a single person sent out two players, there was a lot more to it, because it took numerous different actions to culminate in that vote. Were those primarily caused by Kristin and Kilby themselves or did others have a greater impact? David Bloomberg and Jessica Lewis dig into the details and find out, because at RHAP, we know Survivor, and we know Why Kilby and Kristin Lost.