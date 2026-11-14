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The return of Ronaldinho: PR stunt or genuine comeback?
By Mark Doyle,12 days ago
The 46-year-old retired more than a decade ago, but lower-league Italian side Ravenna insist that he'll return to action this weekend. When Ravenna announced the signing of Ronaldinho in June of this year, the common consensus was that it was some sort of publicity stunt. Nobody truly believed that one of the most beloved footballers of all time was making a comeback at 46 years of age.