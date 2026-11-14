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Oklahoma AD Roger Denny blasts SEC after game vs. Ole Miss pushed to Sunday under threat of forfeit
By Brandon Marcello,12 days ago
Oklahoma's efforts to block the SEC from rescheduling its home matchup against Ole Miss to Sunday ended in defeat after a nationwide flight groundstop and a Friday night dispute with conference officials. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey moved the Sooners' home game against No. 19 Ole Miss in Norman, Oklahoma, from...